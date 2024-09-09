IDF: The Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) General (* * * *) Michael Erik Kurilla, landed in Israel Sunday, and met with IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi for a situational assessment.

The general's visit focuses on current threats, with an emphasis on threats from Lebanon and Iran in the northern arena.

The general visited the Northern Command with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, conducted a situational assessment in the Command’s Underground Operations Center and received an operational briefing, during which he was presented with the IDF’s operational plans for Lebanon.

In a statement, the IDF stressed, "The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces, due to our commitment to strengthening regional stability and the coordination between the militaries."

Last month, Kurilla visited Israel twice, focusing in his second visit on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.