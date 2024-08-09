Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) General (* * * *) Michael Erik Kurilla landed in Israel Thursday for his second visit this week, as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi.

The Chief of the General Staff and the Commander of the U.S Central Command held a situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.

Additionally, General Kurilla visited the Underground Air Force Operations Center and held a situational assessment with the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar.

Following the visit, the IDF said, "The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces out of commitment to strengthening regional stability and coordination between the two militaries."

Kurilla's visit earlier this week was planned before the recent escalation between Israel, and included a trip to Jordan as well.