The IDF on Sunday evening presented a chilling video from the tunnel where six hostages were held prior to their murder, Ynet reported.

The video, filmed by the IDF and presented to the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet at the instruction of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, shows the narrow tunnel where the hostages were held.

The ministers responded with epithets such as, "Monsters," "Animals," and, "This only brings home who we are dealing with."

Others present at the discussion said, "This was really hard. It was very difficult to watch this. The atmosphere during the discussion was very loaded. This brought home Hamas' cruelty and the difficult conditions are hostages are in."

During the meeting, the ministers learned that the six hostages were murdered on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, such that there is no connection to the Cabinet's decision the night afterwards to remain in the Philadelphi Corridor.

It is estimated that the terrorists murdered the hostages because they feared the IDF was nearing the area.