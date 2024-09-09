Syrian media on Sunday night reported a wave of attacks attributed to Israel in the districts of Hama, Homs, Tartus and Damascus.

According to reports, the strikes caused heavy damage to a "scientific research institute" in the Masyaf region, in the rural area of ​​Hama, which was hit by several missiles.

In addition, it was reported that military posts were struck as well.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that 15 missiles hit their targets in the strikes.

According to the reports, this is the most violent wave of Israeli strikes in Syria in years. Israel has not commented on the reports thus far.

In late August, Syrian media reported an air strike in the area of ​​the city of Homs, which was attributed to Israel.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense systems were activated against "hostile targets". Al Hadath reported that the strike targeted a Hezbollah military base.

Earlier that month, Syrian state media reported that four military personnel were injured in an air strike in Homs which was attributed to Israel.

The reports said the attack came from the direction of northern Lebanon and caused "some material damage."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition and is based in Britain, reported seven injuries in the strike, including three operatives of the pro-Iranian militias.