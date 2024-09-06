Tim Walz, the running mate of US Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election, called on the Israeli government to start moving towards a two-state solution.

Speaking to WCMU public radio in Michigan, Walz was asked how a Harris-Walz administration would handle the Gaza war and whether it would break with the Biden administration in any way.

“Well, I think first and foremost what we saw on October 7th was a horrific act of violence against the people of Israel. They have certainly, and the vice president said it, I've said it, have the right to defend themselves and the United States will always stand by that, but we can't allow what's happened in Gaza to happen,” replied Walz.

“The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue, I think to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution. I think we're at a critical point right now. We need the Netanyahu government to start moving in that direction. But I think those folks who are speaking out loudly in Michigan are speaking out for all the right reasons,” added Walz.

“It's a humanitarian crisis. It can't stand the way it is. And we need to find a way that people can live together in this and we’ve said it and continue to say it, getting a ceasefire with the return of the hostages and then moving towards a sustainable two-state solution is the only way forward,” he stated.

Harris told CNN in an interview last week that the war in Gaza “must end” and stressed that she would not change President Joe Biden’s policy on supplying weapons to Israel.

On the war in Gaza, Harris said, “We have to get a deal done. This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out.”

Asked whether she would withhold some weapons shipments to Israel as many progressives have requested, Harris replied, “Let me be very clear: I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change.”

"October 7th - 1,200 were massacred. Many young people who were simply attending a music festival. Women were horribly raped. As I said then I say today: Israel has a right to defend itself - we would - and how it does so matters," she added.

Hours before that interview aired, Harris responded to a pro-Palestinian Arab protester who heckled her at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, saying that she and Biden are "working around the clock" to secure the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Let me just say something. Hold up for a second. We are fighting for democracy. Everyone has a right and should have their voices heard,” Harris said in response to the heckler.

“I am speaking now. But on the subject: the president and I are working around the clock, we have got to get a hostage deal done and a ceasefire deal done now," she added.