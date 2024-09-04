Allison Pearson, the chief interviewer of the British Daily Telegraph, sharply criticized the British government and Foreign Minister David Lammy for their decision to ban about 30 arms sales licenses to Israel, due to "suspected violations of international law.”

Pearson defined the move as "a shameful betrayal of a heroic ally,” adding that the timing comes "at one of the most difficult times in Israel's history – after six hostages who spent eleven months in a living hell in the tunnels under Gaza were executed with a bullet to the back of the head by their Hamas captors."

Pearson said that Hamas, the organization that committed the most serious violation of international humanitarian law, the mass murder of innocent civilians, is the only one that will benefit from this ban.

Pearson attacked the Labour party which has taken a step to please the "base" and claimed that they are throwing our Israeli allies under the bus, exactly at a time that they are facing an existential threat from all sides.

She also reminded her readers that Britain supplies only a percentage of the weapons imported by Israel. She believes that Lammy's timing was appalling. She was watching “Rachel, Hersh Goldberg-Polin's mother, at the funeral of her sweet son, who will forever remain 23 years old,” when she heard about this.

Pearson ended by saying that she will apologize to every Israeli for the flagrant betrayal by the British government. She will explain that Israel is still our valued ally, an oasis of democracy in a desert of tyranny, even though our foreign minister is insolent and the Labour party is only trying to appease groups that most decent people disagree with."