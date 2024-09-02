Firefighters on Monday morning received a report of a fire which broke out in the yard of one of the homes in Motza, near Jerusalem.

The owner of the home, who was at the scene with her five young children, reported that due to her injury, she was unable to leave the house independently.

She was ordered to close herself into her home and wait for the firefighters to arrive.

Firefighting teams from the Beit Shemesh area were called to the scene and arrived within a short time. Upon their arrival, they found the yard burning, and the flames spreading quickly towards a nearby industrial building.

The firefighters quickly worked to gain control of the flames and prevent the fire from spreading. At the same time, the woman and her five children were quickly moved out of the danger zone.