Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the parents of Alexander Lobanov, one of the six Israeli hostages who were murdered by their Hamas captors recently and whose bodies were recovered from a tunnel in Rafah overnight.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the bereaved parents, Oxana and Gregory Lobanov, "I want to tell you how sorry I am and ask for forgiveness for not being able to bring Sasha back alive."

During the conversation, it emerged that the Prime Minister's military secretary, General Roman Gofman, returned this morning from a visit to Moscow in order to promote the hostages deal. Alexander Lobanov's fate was one of the topics of Gofman's discussions with Russian officials.

Netanyahu will speak with the families of all six hostages who were recently murdered today, the Prime Minister's office stated.

Overnight, the IDF recovered the bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master-Sergeant Ori Danino from Rafah.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said this morning, "A few hours ago, we informed the families that the bodies of their loved ones had been located by IDF troops in an underground tunnel in Rafah. According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them."

An Israeli source said this morning that three of the hostages who were murdered in captivity and whose bodies to Israel were on the list of hostages that Hamas agreed to return in the deal proposed in early July.