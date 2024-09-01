UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres commented on the recovery of six hostages from Gaza.

"I will never forget my meeting last October with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and other hostage families," he tweeted.

"Today's tragic news is a devastating reminder of the need for the unconditional release of all hostages and an end to the nightmare of war in Gaza."

Israeli forces fighting in Gaza discovered the bodies of six hostages on Saturday night. Their identities were confirmed over the course of Sunday morning.