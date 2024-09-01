The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) publishes the findings of the Voice of the Jewish People Index for August 2024. The survey focuses on the attitudes of US Jews towards the war in Lebanon and Gaza, the Iranian threat, and the US presidential race.

The report shows that most survey participants believe Israel is acting in Lebanon in a reasonable or too moderate manner in response to Hezbollah attacks. 59% of those who identify themselves with the political center think that IDF operations in Lebanon are not aggressive enough, with the rate among conservatives reaching 81%.

The document also shows a moderate but consistent increase in the number of liberal Jews who think Israel's response to the Hamas attack on October 7 was too harsh, from 34% in January to 45% in August.

A significant portion of survey respondents, from all streams, see Iran as a serious threat to Israel. Among those who define themselves as "very liberal," 71% agree that Iran is a serious threat to Israel, compared to 97% of conservatives who think so.

88% of those defined as "very conservative" and 39% of those defined as "very liberal" believe Iran is a threat to all Jews. The survey highlights a sharp contrast in perception across the political spectrum, with conservative Jews more likely to see Iran as an existential threat compared to their liberal counterparts. US Jews also see Iran as a serious danger to the United States.

At the same time, the report reveals that after Kamala Harris entered the presidential race, there was a significant increase in the percentage of Jews who see her as pro-Israel. Among the "very liberal," the increase was from 75% in July to 82% in August. Among the "leaning liberal," the increase was from 44% to 61%.

After Harris joined the race, there was a slight increase in the percentage of respondents who think they will definitely vote for the Democratic candidate, from 86% to 92% among the very liberal. At the same time, there was a slight increase in the percentage of conservatives who will definitely vote for Trump, from 71% to 79%.

The report also indicates that trust in the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains low among most respondents, except for the haredi community. More than half of the survey participants expressed low levels of trust in the Israeli leadership, reflecting deep concerns about the handling of the ongoing conflict and broader governance issues.

73% of survey participants, from all streams except the haredim, responded that their level of trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is very low or low. More than half say their level of trust in the Israeli government is low. 46% of haredim feel this way.

Prof. Yedidia Stern, President of the Jewish People Policy Institute, responded to the data by saying, "The choice of Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate has increased the support of liberal Jews for the Democratic Party candidate and of conservative Jews for the conservative party candidate. Despite the disagreement among US Jews on internal American issues, both groups see Iran as a serious threat to Israel. Most believe Israel's response to Hezbollah is reasonable or even too moderate. The survey shows that Jewish support for Israel is solid and crosses camps, despite the fact that like in Israel, the majority of US Jews do not trust the Prime Minister, except for the haredi community."