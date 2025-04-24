Syrian state media, citing a defense official, reported on Thursday that Hezbollah terrorists launched several artillery shells from Lebanese territory toward Syrian army positions in the Qusayr area, west of Homs.

The official added that the Syrian forces immediately targeted the sources of the fire after identifying the locations from which the shells had been fired.

"We are in contact with the Lebanese army to assess the situation. We have stopped targeting the sources of fire inside Lebanese territory at the request of the Lebanese army, after it pledged to search and pursue the terrorist groups responsible for targeting Syrian territory," the official stated.