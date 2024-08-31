Mariam Majdouline Lahham, a reporter for Lebanon's MTV News, has warned that the Hezbollah terror group is no different than ISIS.

Speaking in a television interview, Lahham said that Hezbollah is called a terror group because it is no different than the Islamic State terror organization commonly known as ISIS.

According to her, there is no difference between the two groups, since Hezbollah, like ISIS, is an armed terror organization operating outside the boundaries of the state.

She added that if Hezbollah is unlike ISIS and does not act as a terror group, then it should have been operating within the Lebanese parliament and declared war and peace through it - but Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has stated that the ultimate decisions regarding war and peace are made by the Iranian Supreme Leader.

When asked for her opinion on Nasrallah himself, Lahham said that she sees him as a terrorist who receives protection from international bodies.

"What is the difference between him and [former Al-Qaeda leader Abū Muṣʻab] Zarqāwī?" she asked. "What is the difference betwee him and another armed terror group? Why does he receive international protection?"

Turning to the residents of Gaza, Lahham advised them not to believe or trust Hezbollah or any other Iranian proxy in the Middle East, but to trust only Allah.