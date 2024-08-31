A preliminary investigation of the bombs that exploded Friday night in Gush Etzion did not contain standard explosives but were both powerful and included gas tanks.

Details of the event investigation reveal that the terrorist who reached Carmei Tzur exploited the fact that the security guard opened the settlement gate to inspect the car, at which point the terrorist forced his way inside. After the attack, IDF forces arrested six wanted individuals in Hebron and imposed a military blockade on the city.

Israeli forces suspect that alongside the two car bombs that originated from Hebron and traveled on Route 60 in Gush Etzion, there was a third car bomb that has not yet been located.

The initial investigation details also reveal that the two terrorists killed last night are Mohammad Ehsan Yakin Marka and Zahdi Nadal Tawfik Abu Afifa, both in their twenties. They are apparently not known to the security forces, and no background or organizational affiliation is evident for them.

Palestinian Arabs report arrests of suspects in Hebron identified with Hamas, from where the terrorists emerged Friday night. During IDF operations early Saturday morning in Hebron, an explosives laboratory was discovered, which was destroyed by IDF forces. Israeli forces have since withdrawn from the city.

Initial details indicate that the terrorist broke through the guard post with a booby-trapped vehicle and tried to run over the security guard. A security patrolman in the settlement engaged them, collided his vehicle with the terrorist's vehicle, and opened fire. The booby-trapped vehicle exploded, and the terrorist inside was also killed.

In the first attack, a 24-year-old combat officer was moderately injured and a 34-year-old reserve officer was lightly injured. They were hit by unintended fire from Israeli forces. In Carmei Tzur, a 28-year-old security patrol officer was lightly injured due to the collision with the terrorist's vehicle. He was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center and later discharged home.

Gush Etzion Brigade Commander Col. Gal Rich, who was called to the scene, was also very lightly injured in his hand and continued to handle the event.