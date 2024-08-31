Staff Sergeant Elkana Navon, fell in battle in Samaria, the IDF reported.

Navon, aged 20 from Petah Tikva, served as a squad commander in the 906th Battalion, Infantry Training School (Bislach) Brigade. He fell during operational activity in the area of the Menashe Regional Brigade.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Elkana Navon fell, an officer from the 906th Battalion, Infantry Training School (Bislach) Brigade was severely injured.

Additionally, a reservist from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was severely injured earlier today (Saturday) during operational activity in the central Gaza Strip.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

Ha'emek Medical Center, to where the soldier injured in Jenin was evacuated, reported that the soldier was in serious but stable condition. Two others were lightly injured in the fighting in Jenin.