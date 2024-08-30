Yedidya Trachtenberg, a 28-year-old haredi and father of a child, talked about the reasons that led him to join the Israel Police.

"I decided that I need to contribute to society as well, as is written in Ethics of the Fathers. I decided to enlist," he said in an interview with Police Spokesperson Eli Levy.

In the conversation, he spoke about his service in the border patrol unit of the Northern District: "The goal of the unit in which I serve is to thwart the smuggling of weapons and drugs from the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. Every weapon or drug seized at the border saves the life of another person who might have been harmed."

He noted, "The police are making a significant effort regarding the service of haredim. To my friends, I say: You can enlist in the police, carry the burden, and remain haredi."