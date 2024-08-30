Cherna Moskowitz, Jerusalem Award for Building the Land of Israel laureate, passed away Thursday night.

Moskowitz was the widow of Irvin Moskowitz, and dedicated her life to settling the eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem and the towns of Judea & Samaria.

Cherna is survived by her eight children.

Etia Dan, who worked with the Moskowitz family throughout many years, wrote: "Last night, Cherna Moskowitz, an amazing woman and a true friend, passed away."

"She and Irving led the entire settlement movement in Israel, including supporting the weak and the needy, [and] hospitals. The settlement in eastern Jerusalem was her crowning glory.

"Cherna was a sensitive and special woman, and the mother of eight children. She was a woman who loved the simple things, without pretenses. She lived a simple and modest life, and gave without boundaries. To me, Cherna was a true friend, a dear and beloved soul friend, despite the age gap and the distance. May her memory be blessed.