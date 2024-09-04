Bet El Founder, Former Knesset Member, and Chairman of the Arutz Sheva and Besheva Group Yaakov (Ketzaleh) Katz spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about Jerusalem Award for Building the Land of Israel laureate Cherna Moskowitz, who passed away last week.

"The nation of Israel is lucky to have this most important Jewish couple that G-d sent to the world. I think Irving and Cherna changed the map of Israel by giving their life and, of course, their money to build Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, Gush Katif, and the Golan Heights. This couple dedicated their life to changing the situation. If today we have in Judea and Samaria 550,000 Jews, and in Jerusalem, which is also the area that was liberated in 1967, there are over 850,000 Jews, I think they are a big part of this success," Katz said of Cherna and her late husband Irving.

He says that the two felt it was their mission to make their contributions. "They felt that they were the 'shlichim' (emissaries) of G-d to make the world different. Irving and Cherna used to say: 'G-d gave us money to make the State of Israel different,' and they succeeded. We know today, we listen to Biden and Vice President Harris, most countries, including the Western countries, want Israel to give the land to the Arabs to build another state next to the state of Israel, including east Jerusalem, Beit El, including Hebron, Kiryat Arba, Karnei Shomron, and all communities. By giving their life and their money to the idealists of Judea and Samaria like Mati Dan, Davidaleh, Ketzaleh, and others, in order to change the map. They succeeded."

He describes the challenges that the couple was up against: "We were against, I would say, the whole world, against the coalition, against the idea of the Israeli army, and most of the generals, like Eisenkot and Benny Gantz, who were ready to give up the land that G-d gave us. Having close to one million people today, which is irreversible is thanks to Irving and Cherna."

Ketzaleh continues to describe Cherna: "She was the queen of Am Yisrael. She was so polite and so pretty, she was a princess, a queen, something that you don't see. The materialism, the fact that she had money, never changed her character, she was an angel from heaven and G-d sent this angel from heaven, and this couple saved the nation of Israel. We are very sorry about her death, but we are very happy that they have a beautiful family, all of them are united to continue the mission that their parents took upon themselves to continue to build the land of Israel, the nation of Israel, and the Torah of Israel."