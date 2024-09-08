When a great and righteous person passes away, it is hard to put into words the incredible contributions they have made to the world. Cherna Moskowitz of Blessed Memory was one such figure. She epitomized the Jewish ideal of being a woman of valor(Eishet Chayil). When Abraham spoke about his wife Sarah at her funeral he composed the famous hymn concluding the 22 verses of Proverbs-“Aishet Chayil”-“an accomplished woman who can find?-far beyond pearls is her value…”. Cherna Moskowitz was indeed far beyond pearls. With her husband Dr. Irving Moskowitz of Blessed Memory as Yaakov Katz (“Ketzaleh”) the founder of Arutz Sheva said in his eulogy they “ changed the map of Israel by giving their life and their money to build Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, Gush Katif, and the Golan Heights.” Mati Dan the founder of Ateret Cohanim highlighted the point when he said, “When they established the neighborhoods of Ma’aleh Zeitim, Kidmat Zion, Beit Orot there were a lot of pressures and they continued full steam ahead.” “They were both excited for every house that was redeemed.” He went on to say, “ I wish that the people of Israel could take from them a personal example of how much an individual can influence the future of Jerusalem and its eternity.” Indeed that is their legacy. We can all learn from their example.

I was honored and privileged to know Dr. Irving and Cherna Moskowitz for 40 years. I stood with them on the site of the proposed Mount of Olives neighborhood when “Peace Now” came to protest. I stood with them and Governor Mike Huckabee when the Israeli Left protested the purchase of the Shepher Hotel and proposed building of apartments for Jews. This particular property had been used by the Grand Mufti who had joined with Hitler in trying to exterminate the Jews. The Moskowitz family felt that Jews should be allowed to live anywhere in their Homeland. This was important because most of Dr. Moskowitz’ family had been murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. It was inconceivable to both Irving and Cherna that the Jewish People would restrict themselves and not build throughout G-d’s given land. It made no sense to them. I totally agreed. In 2005 Dr. Irving and Cherna Moskowitz took a group of us to Gush Katif for a Shabbat. It was one of the greatest Sabbaths of my life. We were there to try to prevent the proposed “disengagement” that Prime Minister Ariel Sharon seemed determined to carry out. To me Gush Katif seemed like a “Utopia”. There were 22 towns with 10,000 people. The children were beautiful and beaming. The farms were something to behold. Unless one visited Gush Katif one would never understand how incredibly valuable it was. Had the disengagement not taken place the October 7th massacre would never have happened. The Moskowitz Family were doing everything in their power to prevent the disengagement. Unfortunately despite their Herculean efforts the Jews were expelled from Gush Katif. Dr. Irving Moskowitz with his wife by his side were the “Original Activists”. They poured every ounce of their being into Israel and the Jewish People. They gave a million dollars to establish the Gush Katif Museum so that the disengagement would never be repeated again. In 1991 during the first Gulf War Dr. Irving and Cherna Moskowitz gave $500,000 to charter a El Al 747 to take 450 Yeshiva University students to Israel to show solidarity with our brethren who were facing SCUD missiles from Saddam Hussein that at the time were thought to be loaded with chemical warheads. Gas masks were given in return for your passport once we arrived in Israel. The trip was masterminded by Rabbi Heshy Reichman. I made a phone call to Dr. Moskowitz who immediately agreed to do it. Both Dr. Moskowitz and Cherna Moskowitz went on that trip. As per his custom Dr. Moskowitz carried his stethoscope. He had become a major philanthropist but never forgot his roots in the medical profession. The Cherna Moskowitz Foundation helped finance a recent solidarity trip by Yeshiva University students right after October 7th via the Israel Heritage Foundation similar to the one carried out 33 years before. This was the first group to fly to Israel so soon after the October 7th savagery and brutality carried out by Hamas. Things had come full circle. Cherna Moskowitz was witness to it all. In August of 1991 I flew with Dr. Moskowitz, Jack Friedler, Herb Zweibon and 100 Christian Leaders including Governor John Ashcroft to fight for the Ten Billion Dollar Loan Guarantee from the USA to help Jews emigrate from the Soviet Union. Our trip had a profound influence.

In 1997 I went with Dr. Irving and Cherna Moskowitz to meet with many Israeli political Leaders. I met “Gandhi”-Rehavam Ze’evi on that trip. He was assassinated on October 17th ,2001. We flew to the Golan Heights which at that time was being talked about in negotiations. President Trump saved the Golan Heights by allowing Israel to declare sovereignty on March 25, 2019. We also visited the SHALVA headquarters for disabled children. We were led by Esther Wachsman whose son Nachshon had been kidnapped and murdered after five days of captivity by Hamas in 1994. Esther Wachsman led the entire world in prayers for her son prior to his murder. She captivated the world with her dignity and faith.

Volumes can be written about Dr. Irving and Cherna Moskowitz. I will conclude with Daniel Luria’s remarks at Cherna Moskowitz’ Levaya. “This (all) goes hand in hand with the national aspect of saluting and appreciating the very full life of Chesed, Tzedakah, Mesirut Nefesh, redeeming and building Jerusalem and YESHA, and the non stop giving by Cherna to Am Yisroel, Tzahal, and Erez Yisroel in general.” May her memory be a Blessing Eternally. She would want all of us to continue her legacy. I am sure she will help us from her new place in the heavenly sphere.