Moti Dan, Chairman of Ateret Cohanim, talked to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about philanthropist Cherna Moskowitz, who passed away this week. She and her late husband Irving, were builders and supporters of the city of Jerusalem in particular and the Land of Israel in general.

"We are saying farewell Cherna, who was a 'woman of valor' (Proverbs 31). She always accompanied her husband in his devotion and dedication to the redemption of Jerusalem and continued his path. The actions they took were tremendous, even outside Jerusalem."

"In my imagination, they remind me of Abraham and Sarah. I knew Cherna as a mother when Irving was more active. She provided him with the space to act. After he became ill and passed away, he allowed her to operate," says Dan.

According to him, "Their values were so ingrained in the daily routine. There was no contradiction between their sensitivity to everything and the very sharp ideology. They did not hesitate when there was a house that could be redeemed. When they established the neighborhoods of Ma'aleh Zeitim, Kidmat Zion, Beit Orot, there were a lot of pressures, and they continued full steam ahead."

He also notes that the two were always excited about every land or house redemption. "Every house redemption is like a new birth and it's exciting every time. It's a divine event of redemption. They were both excited for every house that was redeemed. I hope everyone with the means feels the right to redeem Jerusalem. Not in declarations but practically. Their absence is clearly felt. When they were here, it was clear that there would be the redemption of lands. We had the great privilege of being in their company and being partners with them."

"I wish that the people of Israel could take from them a personal example of how much an individual can influence the future of Jerusalem and its eternity," Dan concludes.