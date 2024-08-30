Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has taken a narrow lead against Republican nominee Donald Trump, a new Wall Street Journal poll released on Thursday finds.

Harris had 48% support to Trump’s 47% in a head-to-head test of the two candidates, and she led by 2 points, 47% to 45%, on a ballot that included independent and third-party candidates, according to the poll, which was conducted after the Democratic National Convention.

The poll marked the first time that a Democratic candidate led Trump head-to-head in any Wall Street Journal survey dating to April of last year. Trump had a 2-point advantage over Harris in the Journal’s head-to-head test in late July.

About 84% of people in the survey said they know enough about Harris’s career and policy positions to have a firm opinion of her, and 49% hold a favorable view of her, equal to the share with an unfavorable view. That marks an improvement from late July, when unfavorable views outweighed positive views of Harris by 6 percentage points.

About 45% view Trump favorably and 53% unfavorably, which is still better than Trump’s ratings before the mid-July assassination attempt against him, the poll found.

Voters still give Harris poor marks for handling her job as vice president—about 42% approve and 51% disapprove, essentially unchanged from before the convention.

Voters also view Harris’s running mate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, more favorably than unfavorably, 46% to 40%, while unfavorable views of Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, outweigh positive views by 10 points, 50% to 40%.