The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) reported that a Hamas operative from Jenin has begun serving the 22nd year of his 25-year sentence in Israeli prison.

The security prisoner, Shu‘a‘ Jalal Nayef Kamamji, was arrested in December 2003 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization and taking part in terrorist attacks against Israeli targets.

PPS director Muntasar Samour stated that Kamaji was able to complete his bachelor's degree in history and write a book while in prison. He also memorized the Quran in prison, according to Samour.

Kamamji also wrote an academic paper on the 2012 conflict between Israel and Hamas that was published by the Al-Zaytouna Center.