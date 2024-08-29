Residents of the northern Golan Heights were instructed to remain near protected spaces on Thursday afternoon, following the explosion of several drones in the area.

Sirens sounded earlier in the area, warning of hostile aircraft infiltration. The IDF confirmed that a number of UAVs exploded in the northern Golan, but added that no damage or injuries were caused.

Earlier on Thursday, Shiite militias in Iraq claimed that they launched a UAV towards Israel.

The IDF reported that a UAV making its way towards Israel from Syria was successfully intercepted, and did not cross into Israeli territory.

On Wednesday, the IAF struck and eliminated terrorist Faris Qasim, a significant terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's Operations Division, in the area of the Syrian-Lebanese border.

According to the IDF, Qasim was responsible for the development of the Islamic Jihad's operational plans in Syria and Lebanon. He had a central role in the recruitment of Palestinian terrorists into the Hezbollah terrorist organization responsible for carrying out terrorist attacks from Lebanon against the State of Israel.