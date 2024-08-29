Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after nearly a year of no communication between the two.

Netanyahu, according to Kan, discussed the situation in the region with Zelenskyy and additionally raised the issue of tens of thousands of Israelis traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year). The pilgrimage is generally led by the Breslov hasidic sect, who come to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

On Wednesday, the US State Department advised US citizens not to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to continued fighting in Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Uman has been under numerous Russian missile attacks," the Embassy website stated. "Russian airstrikes have hit civilian buildings and critical infrastructure, including synagogues, often without warning."

It was also stated that "local authorities have announced that Uman does not have enough air raid shelters to accommodate all the expected pilgrims. Ukraine remains under martial law, with curfew and movement restrictions that will also affect pilgrims to Uman."

"We strongly recommend against any travel to Ukraine by US citizens, including men aged 18 to 60 who have Ukrainian citizenship or are in the process of obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and do not wish to remain in Ukraine indefinitely."