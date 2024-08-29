Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, who heads the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, has demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu block Red Cross visits to terrorists, so long as the hostages do not receive the same.

"I would like to express my full support for the proposal of Settlement Minister Orit Strock not to allow representatives of the Red Cross to Nukhba-Hamas terrorists, until parallel visit are allowed and medications provided for our brothers who are held hostage in Gaza," Goldknopf said.

He stressed that Hamas promised, as part of the agreement and with a guarantee from the US and others, that the medications sent by Israel months ago would be provided to the hostages - but the terror group did not keep its promise, and the Red Cross denied responsibility for the matter. To the contrary - Hamas may have harmed the health of Israel's citizens, and even caused their deaths.

"It is important to remember that the Red Cross cannot release itself from its responsibilities, since it does have a direct connection with the relevant sources in Hamas, and it must ensure that the hostages receive medical care, medications, and visits as they deserve," he said.

"Strock's proposal is a crucial step in order to place additional pressure on Hamas and ensure that the rights of our hostages are preserved, as well as to ensure that international bodies understand the ethical and legal importance of this matter."

"I am certain that this is an important process in the goal of ensuing the implementation of our citizens rights," Goldknopf concluded.