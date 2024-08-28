Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, the former hostage who was rescued from Gaza on Tuesday, described his experiences in captivity to the security forces who rescued him.

Kan News reported that al-Qadi stated that the terrorists guarding him abandoned the tunnel where he was held about two weeks ago and booby-trapped the tunnel.

When the troops arrived at the tunnel, they instructed al-Qadi to put his hands up and identify himself. In response, he said that he was Israeli, which prompted the forces to instruct him on how to get out of the booby-trapped tunnel safely.

In addition, he told the security forces that for the last eight months he was kept alone in captivity with the terrorists, after the Jewish hostage he had been kept with for the first two months was murdered by their terrorist captors.

Al-Qadi was rescued by Shayetet 13, the 401st Brigade, Yahalom, and ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qadi described his rescue in a phone conversation with President Isaac Herzog yesterday. “I am grateful to the State of Israel, to the army, who came. People are suffering there. Do everything you can to bring people home. Work 24 hours, don’t sleep until they return. People are really suffering, you can’t imagine. Suddenly, I heard someone speaking Hebrew outside the door, I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it. I thank you very much. This is thanks to our army, they are doing a sacred duty, risking their lives. Thank you very much, Mr. President.”