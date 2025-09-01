US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday morning visited an elementary school in the Eshkol Region, near the Gaza border.

The school principal, Eyal Dvori, addressed Huckabee during the opening speech of the school year, sharing: "Yaffa Rudayif, an art teacher here, is still waiting for her partner, Lior, whose body is held in Hamas captivity. Do everything in your power to bring the hostages back and end this war."

Huckabee told the students, "Very bad people tried to stop you from starting today, but one of the things that I admire most about Israelis: no matter how many times they try to stop you, you stand right back up and continue."

In response to a question from Ynet after the visit, Huckabee said, "Israel will decide for itself how to bring back the hostages and defeat Hamas," stressing, "Both of these things must happen."

Huckabee also noted that there is no American deadline for Israel and added, "Our place is to stand with our friends. Israel was attacked, and it didn’t attack anyone. Israel doesn’t just have the right to defend itself—it has the right to ensure that Hamas cannot hurt them anymore."

"A lot of people are putting the pressure on Israel. The pressure needs to be directed at Hamas. They created this. They started the suffering, and they’re the ones who continue it." He added, "I want to know when the world will pressure Hamas to feed the hostages. We’re seeing real images of starvation there. They’re torturing them, and I want the world to know that."

He later wrote on X: "Witnessing the inspiring rebirth of communities hit by Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack was an incredibly moving and powerful experience. These communities have shown such resilience, and the people such strength and compassion, that it gives me hope for a bright future in Israel."