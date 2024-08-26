A large crowd gathered on Monday to pay respects to Master Sergeant (Res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, who fell in a roadside bombing in the Gaza Strip.

Hazut is survived by his pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter. His wife, Malky, eulogized: "My Shlomi, my love, my man, I can't stand it. I'm here now and I can't believe that you aren't here to hug me, I'm not processing. When we discovered that I am pregnant, it was a point of light in our chaos, we were so excited to hear that we are expecting a boy, I was waiting for you to return from reserve duty so that we could tell our family and friends."

She continued: "We just started to build. You were the best father that could be for Yaeli and our son who will come G-d willing. You are our pride. It hurts that our son won't get to experience and know you and won't get to receive all the good that Yaeli and I experienced during our time with you. I will always remember your smile and I will take it with me."

The funeral was attended by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Health Minister Uriel Bosso, MK Yinon Azulai (Shas), Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri, and Deputy Mayor Avi Amsalem.

Hazut, a soldier from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was killed when a roadside bomb planted by terrorists detonated in the Zaytun neighborhood.

The bomb detonated on a group of soldiers who were conducting scans as part of operations to broaden the Netzarim Corridor. The force walked behind a D9 bulldozer which did not manage to uncover the explosive before it detonated.

During the incident in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Hazut fell a reservist from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.