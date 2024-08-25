IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a statement Sunday morning on the IDF's pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.

Hagari began, "In the past hour, we identified extensive preparation by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to fire toward the Israeli Home Front. After extensive identification, the IAF and Northern Command began proactively and broadly striking Hezbollah targets in order to remove the threats aimed at the citizens of Israel. We are removing threats against the Israeli home front. Dozens of IAF jets are currently striking targets in various locations in southern Lebanon. We are continuing to remove threats, and to intensively strike against the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

"Hezbollah is launching rockets and UAVs toward Israeli territory. Our aerial defense systems, the Israeli Navy’s ships and IAF planes are taking part in the mission of defending Israel’s skies, identifying and intercepting threats, and striking any place in Lebanon that is required in order to remove threats and hit Hezbollah," he said.

Hagari continued, When we said we would do whatever it takes to protect the citizens of the State of Israel, this is what we meant. The Chief of the General Staff is commanding the activity from the Underground Operations Center, both from the offensive and defensive aspects."

"The Home Front Command recently updated the defensive guidelines in the areas of Gush Dan and northwards, meaning educational activities and places of work may continue in places within the range of a protected space. Additionally, there are limits on gatherings of people. The full guidelines are on the Home Front Command’s website," the IDF Spokesperson said.

"We are conducting a situational assessment and updating the defensive guidelines in order to take precautionary and responsible measures. The defense is not hermetic, and you are required to continue following the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command. These guidelines save lives. When an alert sounds, enter a protected space for ten minutes, no less, and continue to follow the defensive guidelines. Since there are threats of various types, alerts will be heard in widespread areas," he said.

"The Home Front Command's alert system is designed to provide real-time warnings in areas in danger. We are conducting ongoing assessments, and additional defensive guidelines will be issued for other areas as needed. We need your vigilance and cooperation to ensure optimal protection, as you have demonstrated in the past. We will provide updates on any changes in defensive guidelines via the official platforms of the IDF Spokesperson and the Home Front Command.

"At this time, as I mentioned, the IDF is identifying, intercepting, and striking wherever necessary to remove threats and strike Hezbollah. We have already intercepted several rockets and UAVs that were approaching Israeli territory.

"We warn Lebanese civilians in southern Lebanon: we have identified that Hezbollah is firing extensively into Israeli territory near your homes—you are in danger. We are targeting and removing Hezbollah's threats.

"The IDF is doing, and will continue to do, everything necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel. The operational event is still ongoing. I ask once again that you continue to follow the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines as you have been doing. Follow the guidelines on the official pages, and I will be here to keep you updated," Hagari concluded.

Sources in Lebanon reported that about 40 targets were attacked by the IDF.

In the meantime, sirens were sounded in a number of towns in the Upper Galilee. Several explosions were detected, there were no injuries.

Following the IDF's announcement, residents of the conflict line and towns in the Golan were asked to stay close to shelters.