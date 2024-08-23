Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Friday afternoon and evening, with sirens sounding in the area.

The IDF said that some of the projectiles were intercepted and no injuries were reported.

In total, at least 75 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the north from Friday morning and until 8:30 p.m. Approximately 40 projectiles were fired between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. alone.

In addition, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that the IAF struck and eliminated terrorist Saeed Mahmoud Daeb, a terrorist in Hezbollah's Rocket and Missile Unit, in the Tyre area.

The IAF also struck the launcher from which rockets were fired toward the area of Tzfat earlier in the day.

The most recent barrage of rockets caused fires in JNF-KKL forests in the north. There have been no reports of injuries thus far.

Earlier on Friday, the IAF struck and eliminated terrorist Muhammad Mahmoud Negm in the area of Aaita El Zot. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said he was a significant terrorist in Hezbollah's Rocket and Missile Unit in southern Lebanon.

Later, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist who fired rockets toward the area of Yiftah while he was operating adjacent to a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Meiss El Jabal. The IAF struck the Hezbollah terrorist and the military structure.

In addition, a Hezbollah terrorist who fired rockets toward the area of Malkia was eliminated in the area of Aitaroun.

