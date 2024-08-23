Over the past few hours, a number of projectiles fired from Lebanese territory were identified crossing into northern Israel. Most of the projectiles fell in open fields in the Upper Galilee and no injuries were reported. Following the siren that sounded at 14:21 in the area of Shtula, it was determined to be a false alarm.

The IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Mahmoud Negm in the area of Aaita El Zot. He was a significant terrorist in Hezbollah's Rocket and Missile Unit in southern Lebanon.

A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist who fired rockets toward the area of Yiftah earlier today (Friday) while he was operating adjacent to a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Meiss El Jabal. The IAF struck the Hezbollah terrorist and the military structure.

In addition, a Hezbollah terrorist who fired rockets toward the area of Malkia today was eliminated in the area of Aitaroun.