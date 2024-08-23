Spread peace over us in the coming year

For the past two decades, Palestinians have chosen to pursue their claims against Israel through litigation at the international courts.

In this webinar Prof. Steve Zipperstein analyses the Palestinian legal claims, discussing the relevant legal history, the Oslo Accords, the status of the 'West Bank' and Gaza Strip, statehood and Jerusalem, as well as the events of October 2023.

His lecture is based on his most recent book The Legal Case for Palestine, which combines academic rigor and a thorough knowledge of legal history with the clarity and brevity of the experienced highly skilled trial lawyer who wrote it.

Well worth watching and then reading the book.