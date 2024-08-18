Lebanon's power utility company on Saturday announced a nationwide power outage, including at Beirut's airport and port, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Lebanon's national electric company said in a statement that the last group of production units at the Zahrani Power Plant, which supplies the country with electricity, went offline after running out of fuel.

This led to a complete halt of electricity supply across all Lebanese territories, the company added.

The power outage affected key facilities, including the Rafik Hariri International Airport, Port of Beirut, prisons, wastewater treatment facilities, and drinking water pumping stations.

The Zahrani Plant, located in southern Lebanon, is one of the most important power generation stations in the country and currently the only operational one, supplying most of Lebanon's electricity needs.

The statement said the shutdown of all production units at this plant “came after exhausting all possible precautionary measures to prolong energy production."

The company said it “will restart the production units at the Zahrani Plant that were forcibly taken offline, in line with the storage that will be available to it after securing fuel, to gradually restore electricity supply to its previous levels,” without disclosing the time needed for this.