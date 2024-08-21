Eliyahu Libman, whose son Elyakim was killed during the October 7, 2023, massacre, on Wednesday morning warned against a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Libman wrote, "A deal is a death sentence for many Jews of the millions of Israeli residents currently alive." He stressed that "a deal encourages terror against Jews."

"A deal is an official approval by the State of Israel to encourage additional kidnappings of Jews, and confirmation that you may murder Jews and be released in a deal. It's a cycle of bloodshed that means that kidnappings pay off in additional deals."

Elyakim Libman was on duty as a security guard at the Nova music festival when the massacre broke out. He stayed at the scene for hours, and succeeded in saving many lives, though he lost his own.

Elyakim was originally believed to be among the over 250 hostages kidnapped to Gaza. Seven months after the massacre, however, his body was identified in Israeli territory, and it was confirmed that he had been murdered during the October 7th massacre.