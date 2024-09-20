Delta Air Lines announced on Thursday that it is suspending direct flights between New York and Tel Aviv through the end of the year, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.

"Delta flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv will be paused through Dec. 31, due to ongoing conflict in the region," the airline said in a statement quoted by AFP.

Affected customers can rebook their flights through March 1, 2025.

The suspension means Delta has now paused all direct flights between the United States and Israel until the end of the year, a spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

With the move, Delta joins a host of other airlines that have either cancelled or suspended flights in recent days to cities in the region, including Beirut and Tehran.

Most foreign airlines suspended their operations in Israel in the wake of the war, but the airlines began to gradually resume flights in recent months.