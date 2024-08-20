IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based, operational activity in the area of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah. Approximately 40 terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters combat and IAF strikes.

In one strike, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell armed with an RPG operating within a military structure and the IAF swiftly struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated numerous terrorists operating in central Gaza, including a terrorist cell that had attempted to harm IDF troops. In an IAF strike, two terrorists that exited a terror tunnel and attempted to plant an explosive device in proximity to ground troops operating in the area were eliminated.

Moreover, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated numerous terrorists and dismantled numerous infrastructure sites in the area of Khan Yunis, including launch sites from which projectiles were launched toward Israeli territory.

In a number of targeted raids in the area, the troops located weapons, including grenades, cartridges, and additional military equipment.