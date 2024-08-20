Representatives Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) on Monday introduced the Stand with Israel Act, which will require the withholding of US funding to UN agencies that expel, downgrade, suspend, or otherwise restrict the participation of the State of Israel.

The bill is modeled after the current prohibition of funding to any UN entities that elevate the status of the Palestinian Authority to a member state, the two lawmakers said in a statement announcing the move.

The Stand with Israel Act is endorsed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), FDD Action, Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), Christians United for Israel (CUFI), and Heritage Action, the statement said.

Its original co-sponsors are Representatives Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Randy Weber (R-TX), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Maria Salazar (R-FL), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY), Greg Steube (R-FL), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Tom Kean, Jr. (R-NJ), Brandon Williams (R-NY), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Nick LaLota (R-NY), Lance Gooden (R-TX), French Hill (R-AR), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Tony Gonzales (R-TX).

"With anti-Israel bias running rampant at the UN, it is more crucial than ever that we stand up to this disgusting hypocrisy and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our closest ally," said Lawler. "We should not be giving a single cent to any UN agency that diminishes the status of Israel – and the Stand with Israel Act will ensure that we don't should this happen in the future. I'm grateful for the broad support for this legislation from so many organizations and from colleagues in both parties. I look forward to getting this important legislation passed and I will always stand with our friend Israel."

"The United Nations has been biased and almost useless after Hamas murdered over a thousand innocent Israelis, but has held Israel to a ridiculous, antisemitic double standard when it has exercised its right to defend itself," said Moskowitz. "The UN should be using its power to pressure Hamas every day to accept a ceasefire and return the hostages. Any UN agency that is seeking to punish Israel for this war should not be funded with Americans’ tax dollars."

The UN is notorious for its anti-Israel bias, and that has been shown over and over again since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

Among the UN officials who have been critical of Israel is its Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In late October, the UN chief said that Hamas’ attack on Israel “did not happen in a vacuum” and appeared to blame Israel for the attack.

After his remarks were widely condemned, the UN chief claimed his comments were misinterpreted and that he had indeed condemned Hamas.

Later, he mentioned the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in its October 7 attack in Israel in the same breath as “reports of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees”.

More recently, Guterres appeared to equate between Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on social media, Guterres wrote, “Nothing can justify the 7 Oct terror attacks by Hamas” but then added, “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

He then added, “It’s high time for a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.”

In June, Guterres claimed in a conversation with a reporter that “I have condemned Hamas 102 times, 51 of them in formal speeches, the others on different social platforms. So the truth, in the end, always wins.”