Senior US officials are currently in Cairo, pressuring the Egyptian government to station Egyptian forces in Gaza, as part of the ceasefire-prisoner swap agreement being brokered between Israel and the Hamas terror group, Kan News reported.

An Egyptian source said that Cairo is refusing to discuss the option of sending its forces to Gaza, and are demanding that there first be a ceasefire agreement, alongside Israeli commitment to solve the "Palestinian issue."

According to the source, this is the basis upon which it will be possible to discuss the matter in detail.

In recent months, several Arab countries, led by Egypt, have sent the US a proposal for "the day after" the war between Israel and Hamas comes to an end.

Among these suggestions is that third-party military forces be stationed in Gaza, but this option has only been proposed as part of a wider "two-state solution" which would include Judea and Samaria as well as Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, Al-Akhbar reported that Egypt had agreed to Israel's demand that the IDF's withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border not be a precondition to a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with Hamas. Egypt has demanded that Israel withdraw from the area "as soon as possible," but is no longer demanding a timetable for the matter.