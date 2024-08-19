The police and Shin Bet are increasingly suspecting that the explosion next to a truck in the Hatikva neighborhood in Tel Aviv on Sunday was a failed terror attack.

The investigation continued throughout the night, yet the individual who was killed in the explosion has yet to be identified. With this, suspicion is growing that he was a terrorist who was carrying a bomb on his body and tried to carry out what would have been the first bomb attack in Tel Aviv in years. It would seem that a "work accident" caused a premature explosion.

Assistant Commissioner Haim Bublil, the commander of the Ayalon Precinct in the Tel Aviv District, told Kan Reshet Bet: "We have a more grounded estimate that this was an attack. It's sort of a miracle that it didn't detonate in the nearby synagogue or shopping center. It could have ended with dozens killed.

As reported, a man of about 50 was killed on Sunday evening in an explosion on Lehi Street in Tel Aviv. The MDA team that was called to the scene pronounced him dead.

At the same time, a 33-year-old bystander who was moderately injured by shrapnel was treated and taken to Ichilov Hospital.

Tel Aviv District Police Commander Peretz Amar stated at the scene: "The man who was killed was not an innocent civilian but rather was carrying the bomb. We are attempting to identify the body. The terror angle is very relevant."

One of the suspicions is that the man was a terrorist who was taking the bomb from the Hatikva neighborhood where it exploded as the result of a "work accident." Therefore, the truck that was nearby caught most of the shrapnel. The Tel Aviv District Commander noted that the man worked alone and had no accomplices.