Three UN peacekeepers on patrol were "lightly injured" when an explosion occurred near their clearly marked UN vehicle in the village of Yarine in southern Lebanon on Sunday, UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, according to Reuters.

"All peacekeepers in the patrol returned safely to their base," the spokesperson said, without giving further details of the nature of the explosion.

"We are looking into the incident. We are strongly reminding all parties and actors of their responsibility to avoid harm to peacekeepers and civilians."

UNIFIL, which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel and operates near the border, works to implement Resolution 1701, which ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

UNIFIL peacekeepers have come under attack several times over the years. In late 2020, a mob seized equipment from a UNIFIL convoy in south Lebanon after blocking its route.

In January of 2022, unknown perpetrators attacked a group of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, vandalizing their vehicles and stealing official items from them.

This past March, four UNIFIL supervisors were injured after a shell exploded near them as they patrolled on foot near Rmeish in southern Lebanon.