The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that four of its supervisors were injured on Saturday in Lebanon.

According to UNIFIL, the four were injured after a shell exploded nearby, as they patrolled on foot near Rmeish in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti responded, "This morning, three OGL (UNTSO) military observers and one Lebanese language assistant on a foot patrol along the Blue Line were injured when an explosion occurred near their location."

"They have now been evacuated for medical treatment. OGL (UNTSO) observers support UNIFIL in implementing our mandate. We are investigating the origin of the explosion.

"Safety and security of UN personnel must be guaranteed. All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel, and civilians.

"We repeat our call for all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt."

The IDF also stressed, "Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning."

Ynet noted that the explosion occurred in a Christian village which saw clashes between Hezbollah terrorists and local residents earlier this week.

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar, the attack was conducted by means of a drone, and targeted a UNIFIL vehicle. Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported that the UNIFIL team included Spanish, Norwegian, and Lebanese nationals.

Lebanon's NBN network said that the injured were Australians, and that one of them is in critical condition.

According to Lebanon's Al Akhbar, which is also affiliated with Hezbollah, a security source claimed that "a preliminary investigation indicated that the team members felt they were being followed by a drone, so they exited the vehicle and dispersed before the missile struck them."

Al Akhbar also said that one of the individuals had suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to a Beirut hospital.