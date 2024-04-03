IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Wednesday published the findings of an IDF investigation into the injury of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon on Saturday.

The forces were injured after a shell exploded nearby, as they patrolled on foot near Rmeish in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Adraee clarified: "According to the information available to the IDF, the explosion that occurred last Saturday (30/3) in Rmeish, which resulted in the injury of a number of members of the international UNIFIL forces, was caused by the exposure of a UNIFIL patrol to the detonation of an explosive device that had been planted by Hezbollah in this area previously."

Ynet noted that the explosion occurred in a Christian village which saw clashes between Hezbollah terrorists and local residents earlier in the week.

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar, the attack was conducted by means of a drone, and targeted a UNIFIL vehicle. Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported that the UNIFIL team included Spanish, Norwegian, and Lebanese nationals.

Lebanon's NBN network said that the injured were Australians, and that one of them is in critical condition.