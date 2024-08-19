US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that Washington is not giving up on the prospects of a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

Asked by a reporter during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania if she thinks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to agree to a deal, Harris replied, “I will not speak for him, but I will tell you that these conversations are ongoing, and we are not giving up.”

“We are going to continue to work very hard on this. We gotta get a ceasefire, and we gotta get those hostages out,” she added.

Harris’ comments came after US President Joe Biden said earlier on Sunday that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal remains a possibility.

Biden told reporters after that talks are still underway and that “we’re not giving up,” adding that an agreement is “still possible.”

Earlier Sunday, Hamas officially announced that it is rejecting the proposal for an agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire as presented at the summit in Doha, Qatar.

"The proposal completely meets Netanyahu's conditions and especially his refusal to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and his insistence on continuing to occupy the Netzarim axis, the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor. It also adds new conditions regarding the exchange of prisoners, and a withdrawal of the Israeli position in other sections, which prevents the success of the deal," Hamas said.

The terrorist organization also stated that "Hamas places full responsibility on Netanyahu for the failure of the efforts of the mediators, and the failure to reach an agreement, as well as the full responsibility for the lives of the hostages, who face the same dangers that the Palestinians face due to the war."

Hamas demanded a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Philadelphi Corridor and a minimal release of living hostages.

The statement followed another round of talks in Qatar at the end of last week. On Saturday night, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed "cautious optimism" on the negotiations for a deal with Hamas.

"The hostage negotiation team updated the Prime Minister today on the status of the talks that took place in Doha," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

"The team expressed to the Prime Minister cautious optimism regarding the possibility of progress on the deal, in accordance with the updated American proposal (based on the May 27th framework), including components acceptable to Israel.”

"It is hoped that the heavy pressure on Hamas by the United States and the mediators will remove its opposition to the American proposal and will lead to a breakthrough in the talks."

On Sunday, Netanyahu said at the start of the Cabinet meeting that pressure should be placed on Hamas to agree to a deal.

“Once again, I would like to emphasize: Up until now, Hamas has been completely obstinate. It did not even send a representative to the talks in Doha. Therefore, the pressure needs to be directed at Hamas and Sinwar, not the Government of Israel. Strong military and diplomatic pressure are the way to secure the release of our hostages," said Netanyahu.