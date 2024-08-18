Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the Government Meeting on Sunday, saying: "We are conducting negotiations and not a scenario in which we just give and give. The principles we have determined are vital for the security of Israel."

"Israel is prepared for any threat – both defensively and offensively. We are determined to defend ourselves and to exact a very high price from any enemy who dares to attack us – from any area whatsoever.

At the same time, we are engaged in negotiations for the release of our hostages. This is a national mission of the highest order. We are holding very complex negotiations in which the other side is a murderous terrorist organization that is unbridled and obstinate.

However, I would like to emphasize: We are conducting negotiations and not a scenario in which we just give and give. There are things we can be flexible on and there are things that we cannot be flexible on, which we will insist on. We know how to distinguish between the two very well.

Therefore, alongside the major efforts we are making to return our hostages, we stand on the principles that we have determined, which are vital for the security of Israel.

I reiterate: These principles are in keeping with the May 27 framework, which has received American support.

Once again, I would like to emphasize: Up until now, Hamas has been completely obstinate. It did not even send a representative to the talks in Doha. Therefore, the pressure needs to directed at Hamas and Sinwar, not the Government of Israel.

Strong military and diplomatic pressure are the way to secure the release of our hostages."