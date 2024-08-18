An Arkia Israeli Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday after the cockpit window cracked.

The incident occurred on Arkia Flight 165 to Larnaca. One of the window's layers developed a crack as the aircraft ascended to cruising altitude.

The flight crew acted in accordance with the procedures and landed the plane safely in Israel.

The company states that at no point was there any danger to the crew or the passengers, who were transferred to an alternate Arkia flight.