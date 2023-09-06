It has been cleared for publication that a plane carrying 12 Israelis traveling from Dubai to Singapore unexpectedly landed in Malaysia, a country that Israel does not have diplomatic relations with.

Earlier today, it was reported that Emirates flight 354 from Dubai to Singapore was forced to land in Malaysia due to severe weather conditions. The plane was carrying 12 Israeli citizens.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen instructed ministry director Ronen Levy (Maoz) to hold frequent situational assessments with the Department for Israelis Abroad in the consular department, the situation room and the Israeli embassies in Dubai and Singapore to ensure the well-being of all of the Israelis.

Foreign Ministery representatives worked with the airline to contact one of the Israeli passengers.

During their stay in Malaysia, the passengers were not required to disembark from the plane, and after waiting for five hours on the tarmac, the plane took off again to Singapore.

Foreign Minister Cohen stated: "The Foreign Ministry continues to work for the Israeli citizen in unusual situations such as this. From the moment I learned about the incident, I instructed ministry director Ronen Levy (Maoz) to work to solve the incident and ensure the safety of the Israelis."