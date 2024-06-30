An El Al flight from Warsaw made an emergency landing on Sunday in Antalya, Turkey following a medical incident of one of the passengers.

Passengers on the plane were told that they were expected to remain on the ground in Turkey for several hours and were not permitted to leave the plane.

Turkish authorities refused to permit the plane to refuel and it took off to Tel Aviv without refueling.

El Al commented: "El Al flight LY5102 from Warsaw to Tel Aviv made an unexpected landing at the airport in Antalya, following a medical incident of one of the passengers. After consulting with the doctor who treated the passenger on the plane, it was decided that the plane should land immediately, in order to evacuate the passenger to the hospital as soon as possible."