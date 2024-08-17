Argentinian police have arrested seven people who planned to carry out an attack against members of the Jewish community in the city of Mendoza.

According to the announcement by the Ministry of Security in Buenos Aires, eight raids were carried out on the homes of members of the terrorist cell, and many weapons, knives, and various electronic devices intended for carrying out terrorist activities against the Jewish community in Mendoza were seized.

Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich confirmed that seven suspects who had established a terrorist cell with the goal of harming members of the Jewish community were caught.

"7 TERRORISTS OUT! They were planning attacks in Mendoza. In 8 raids, the PFA dismantled a dangerous organization linked to a radical Islamic terrorist group, identified after threatening a journalist from the Jewish community. This organization used social networks to spread hate messages, attack plans, and content from terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and the Taliban Movement. The person responsible was identified and then the police raided and brought them all to justice. We are going to get rid of each and every one of these criminals who intend to sow fear in Argentines and they will pay," she tweeted.

The Security Ministry described the dismantled terrorist cell members as an "Islamic terrorist organization."

Argentina has the largest Jewish community in South America, with over 220,000 Jews living in the country.

In the past, there have already been several severe terrorist attacks in the country, including the attack on the Jewish community building in 1994 in which 85 people were killed, and the attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 in which 29 people were killed.

In February 2019, the chief rabbi of the Jewish community, Gabriel Davidovich, was attacked in his home. Unknown individuals broke into his home late at night and beat him, saying, "We know you are the rabbi of the Jewish community."

Due to Hezbollah's threats in recent weeks to avenge the death of Fuad Shukr, high alert has been declared among Israeli embassies worldwide, and there is also concern about attacks on Jewish communities.