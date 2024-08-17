A 77-year-old woman was lightly injured by gunfire Saturday while sitting in her yard in Moshav Porat in the Sharon area of Israel. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her to Meir Medical Center.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

At the beginning of July, Nabila Sandin, 42 years old, was shot to death in a violent incident in the village of Jat. An MDA team, which was called to the scene, pronounced her dead after resuscitation attempts. A police force that arrived at the scene opened an investigation into the incident.

On the same day, a man about 40 years old was shot to death in Lod. He was brought in critical condition to Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Be'er Ya'akov, where he was pronounced dead. The police opened an investigation into the case.

Shortly thereafter, it was reported that a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting incident on Herzliya Street in the Hadar Hacarmel neighborhood of Haifa.