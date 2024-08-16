Yesterday (Thursday), rockets were launched from Khan Yunis toward the area of Kissufim. IDF artillery struck the area from which the launches were fired.

In addition, IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on a structure in the area and located weapons, including shoulder-fired missiles and explosives.

Furthermore, the IAF struck and eliminated a number of terrorists, including drone operators and terrorists who have fired toward Israeli territory and IDF troops throughout the war.

Israeli Naval forces struck and eliminated a number of terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops operating in central Gaza. Moreover, in a combined ground and aerial activity, the IAF struck and eliminated a Hamas terrorist who has been responsible for carrying out attacks against IDF troops throughout the war.

Over the past day, IDF ground troops located tunnel shafts and eliminated by drone a number of terrorists who were operating near the troops in central Gaza.

Additionally, over the past day, the IAF struck over 30 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure.