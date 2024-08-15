Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told visiting Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday that Turkey will continue to support the “Palestinian cause” and push the international community to increase pressure on Israel, his office said, according to Reuters.

The two leaders discussed recent developments and the steps to be taken for a lasting ceasefire and peace in Gaza, Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan condemned Israel's war in Gaza, the statement said, accusing some Western countries of remaining silent and continuing to support Israel.

The Turkish President also told Abbas that all countries, especially in the Muslim world, should step up efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinian Arabs.

Abbas is set to address an extraordinary session of Turkey's parliament on Thursday.

Erdogan has resumed his frequent verbal attacks on Israel in recent months, since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

More recently, Erdogan threatened to invade Israel, saying, "We must be strong so Israel won't be able to do these things to the Palestinians. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel. There's nothing left to do, we must be strong."